Driver causes collision after running red light in downtown Houston, HPD says

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON – Two drivers were involved in a car accident Saturday morning near downtown Houston, according to HPD.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Chartres and Congress in downtown when a black Ford F150 and a Honda Civic collided at the intersection after one of the vehicles ran a red light.

The driver of the Honda Civic had to be cut out of the car by Houston firefighters, and was transported to a nearby hospital.