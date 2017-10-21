× Man shot in parking lot of NE Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex Friday night in northeast Houston, according to HPD.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Villas On The Green apartments, police say.

Witnesses told police that a man was walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex when an unknown car pulled up alongside of him. The man and driver got into an altercation when the driver pulled out a gun shooting the man a few times.

The suspect fled the parking lot, and the victim died at the scene.

The case is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with additional information about this case to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.