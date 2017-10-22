Child’s body found during search for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews

RICHARDSON, Texas — A heartbreaking development in the search for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Richardson PD announced Sunday that a young child’s body has been found not far from the girl’s home.

“The indications are that it’s most likely her, however, we have not had a positive ID,” said Sgt. Kevin Perlich. “So, until we have a positive identification, we are not going to say it is Sherin.”

The body was found Sunday morning in the area of East Spring Valley Road and South Bowser Road in Richardson.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Sherin Mathews disappeared on Oct. 7 when her adoptive dad, Wesley Mathews, claims he put her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. He was previously arrested and charged with child endangerment.

This is a developing story.

