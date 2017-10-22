× HPD: 3 men injured during shooting after altercation in north Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left three of four men wounded after leaving a local Fiesta in north Houston Saturday night.

The incident started around 8:50 p.m. when an altercation happened between the men and someone at a home on the 5200 block of Haywood Street. The men then went to a nearby Fiesta.

While leaving the store, the men parked their SUV on the 10000 block of Peachtree Street when a suspect pulled alongside the victims in a blue Chevy pick-up truck, police say.

According to HPD, the driver of the Chevy shot three of the four men with his rifle, and immediately left the scene. The fourth man was unharmed.

The three victims were transported to Ben Taub Hospital, and are in stable conditions.

HPD is asking anyone with information to call Houston Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.