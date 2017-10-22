HPD investigates deadly shooting in parking lot of north Houston night club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON – HPD is investigating a fatal shooting in a night club parking lot in north Houston Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Red Foxx Lounge at 4514 Yale Street.

Around 3:30 a.m., HPD saw a silver Chevy Malibu with the driver’s side door open in the night club’s parking lot where they found a man slumped over with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe it may have been a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

