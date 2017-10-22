HPD investigates fatal hit-and-run accident in NW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON – HPD is searching for a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in northwest Houston Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the intersection of Clara and Tanner Road.

As a man was walking along the edge of the road towards Gessner Road from Tanner, he was struck by a pickup truck, police say. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, and the victim died.

Investigators said the pickup truck is believed to be a Ford vehicle.

Police said there are no appropriate walkways available where the accident happened.

