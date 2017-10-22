Man shot, killed in homeless encampment under Highway 59, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot in a homeless encampment under Highway 59 Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the encampment underneath Highway 59 at Caroline and Barbee.

According to HPD, an unknown suspect and a man got into an argument. The suspect pulled out a gun, shot the man, and fled the scene.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say there were witnesses in the area, but they are afraid give any information about the shooting.

