Shooting in SW Houston leaves 1 dead, HPD says

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in southwest Houston Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sugar Branch Drive and Forum Park Drive when witnesses say dozens of shots were fired in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man shot next to his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they discovered another man at a nearby hospital who was shot in his arm. They are investigating to see if he may have been involved in the shooting.