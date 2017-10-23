NYPD: Man stalks 8-year-girl, her 12-year-old brother in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Investigators are trying to identify a man accused of stalking to young children in the Brooklyn area, the New York Police Department said.

According to the NYPD, it began Friday morning when an 8-year-old girl was walking with a friend to the bus near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue. The man was seen hiding between cars, watching her.

The man allegedly fled when other adults were present, police said.

On Friday afternoon, the little girl's 12-year-old brother was on the bus about to be dropped off near his home. Police said the man flagged down the bus but the matron on board told him he wasn't authorized to pick up the boy. The matron threatened to call police. The man, once again, ran off.

But, he wasn't finished, the 8-year-old girl saw the same individual on the second step of her residence hiding and taking picture of their home, police said.

As she approached the individual, he allegedly asked her where she sleeps in the house and who lives with her. When she refused to answer, he fled the location of foot, police said.

On Oct. 21 around 11:15 a.m., the 12-year-old victim was approached by the same individual and asked him about his parents and where he sleeps. The victim didn’t respond and went into his home, police said. The man got in a four-door white sedan and drove toward New York Avenue.

Saturday evening, the children found a note in their mailbox reading, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

The individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, about 5’9, 160 lbs., medium build, and a bald head.