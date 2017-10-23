47-year-old shooting victim found in Midtown identified, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday night in the Midtown area.

HPD responded to a shooting call at 12:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wheeler Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later identified as Anthony Ross, 47.

At this time, the department has no known motive or possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.