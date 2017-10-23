70-year-old driver killed after losing control of car in south Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of an elderly man who was killed in a vehicular accident over the weekend.

Brillant Louissant, 70, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was involved in a crash at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 13200 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Investigators said Louissant was driving a gray Nissan Altima when he lost control of the car and struck a Ford Fiesta that was stopped at a red light. The Nissan then slammed into a light pole in the middle of the median, police said.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, the Houston Police Department confirmed.