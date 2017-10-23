Early voting in Harris County starts October 23rd!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The first day of early voting in Harris County kicked off Monday with some important changes to polling locations thanks to Harvey.

“It's actually impacted about 5 of our early voting locations those in Kingwood. Even here downtown, we've had to move from the first floor because the jury assembly is using our normal early voting location. If you wait till election day about 5 percent of our election day polling locations were affected, so we've combined those. Make sure you harrisvotes.com first so you can find where you can vote early, or if you choose to wait for election day where you must vote on election day,” said Stan Stanart - Harris County Clerk.

Some of the biggest votes you'll cast on this November’s ballot are bonds!

Like Proposition A, which is a billion dollar bond to cover pension shortfalls for City of Houston Police and other municipal employees.

“When you've got people on both sides all saying to vote yes, I’m hoping the voters realize that this is a prudent way in order for us to pay off that debt that we owe, at a lower percent interest, it's smart for everyone,” said Ray Hunt, President of the Houston Police Officers Union.

There's also a lot of other propositions relating to funding for libraries and keeping our first responders in up to date gear and vehicles.

Early voting ends November 3rd and Election Day is November 7th. So get out there and vote, Houston!