Fight continues between residents and landlord at senior living high rise

HOUSTON— As if fighting Harvey's flood waters wasn't hard enough, residents at a senior living facility are still fighting to stay in their apartments at 2100 Memorial. The seniors took to the streets outside the courthouse Monday to argue that their high rise units are livable.

The Houston Housing Authority, also known as the landlord, disagrees and the city inspectors said the building is unsafe.

"The Houston Housing Authority has done nothing but harass us,"Resident Connie Castillo said.

About two dozen residents took their fight indoors and lined the courtroom as attorneys from both sides tried to make their case. The city says in addition to water and electrical damage, the fire safety systems are compromised and mold is growing inside.

"Why do you refuse to show us the documents that you have that prove there is a fire and safety issue?" resident Sheila Henderson asked. "We are demanding transparency. We are demanding no forced evictions."

The building is home to nearly 200 seniors, some of whom are disabled. All were told to get out. HHA offered alternative housing and FEMA is helping with relocation.

"We shouldn't have to move. It was illegal what they did we shouldn't have to move. That's the whole thing,"Castillo said.

But according to one resident in court, about 60 people are still living there right now. It's up to the judge to decide whether they get to continue doing so.

