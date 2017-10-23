Foursquare names most popular fast food chain in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Fast, greasy, fat making dishes are the undeniable staple of the American diet. 50 million of us chow down on some sort of fast food everyday and we spend close to $1,200 in drive thru's each year.

On Thursday the popular Foursquare app released a map of the most popular quick eat chains and people are not happy.

Many were shocked to see that In-N-Out Burger was listed as the best burger in Texas. Sure, they have them in north Texas but most folks in Houston haven't even tried it.

Aren't there more feasible options like Chick- fil-A, which isn't mentioned at all.

And where's the Texas based Whataburger?

Seems like Foursquare has some explaining to do.