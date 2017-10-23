Gunman on the run after 53-year-old man killed in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A 53-year-old man is dead after an altercation turned violent Saturday night in the southeast Houston area.

Edward Hargrove was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital after he was shot shortly before midnight at a home in the 5600 block of Elm Tree Drive.

Investigators said the alleged gunman left the house before police could arrived.

Hargrove was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.