Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal during the annual rivalry game

PEARLAND, Texas - One high school senior from Pearland may not wield a golden lasso, wear a plate of armor, or have bullet-proof bracelets but, Claire Jeffress is drawing comparisons to Wonder Woman.

The Dawson High School senior was crowned homecoming queen a week ago and over the weekend she drilled the game-winning 30-yard field goal.

Jeffress helped win her team a 38-35 victory over rival Pearland High School.

"It's definitely the biggest game of the year," said Jeffress. "I knew going out there that the line was gonna block for me, the snap was gonna be good, the hold was gonna be good."

Jeffress is extremely focused and confident. Putting the ball in her hands, (more like, at her feet) was a no-brainer for the coach.

"Going into it we had been winning and then they caught up so going into the 4th quarter, we were tied with about a minute left," said Jeffress.

Think about it, a football kicking homecoming queen. It's not the sort of thing you see every day and whether she's wearing cleats or a crown, you just gotta say, don't mess with Jeffress!

