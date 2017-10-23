× HPD officials address World Series security preparations

HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros head to the World Series for the first time since 2005, some residents are concerned about traffic and safety surrounding upcoming games.

The Houston Police Department’s Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard addressed some of these issues during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Executive Assistant Chief Slinkard Briefing on World Series Security Preps https://t.co/7lTiI9etJD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2017

Getting around Downtown

Houston has made some major changes since its last World Series. And even today, the city remains under several big construction projects and multiple Downtown locations have flooded. Slinkard said motorist should be aware and expect some delays due to large crowds brought in by the game and flood recovery projects.

“I want everyone to pack two things: patience and pride!” the assistant chief said. “It’s going to take longer to get around Downtown before the event and for those going to the game and then leaving in traffic.”

Slinkard said HPD will be responding quickly to any possible traffic incidents.

Concerns after Las Vegas shooting

“Obviously, be vigilant!” Slinkard said. “We are very good about intelligence gathering.”

The assistant chief also asked everyone to keep their eyes and ears open during an leading up to the event.

“We are aware of the dangers during large crowds,” Slinkard said. “We will do our part.”

Houston hosts a lot of games at Minute Maid Park, but when the venue is at maximum capacity that does raise new concerns.

“If you see something, say something,” Slinkard said. “You are our eyes and ears.”

Possible friction between Yankee and Astros fans

“We are a can do city,” Slinkard said. “We are hospitable in Texas. We set the bar high.”