× HPD: Surveillance video captures man sought in credit union robbery

HOUSTON—The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a man accused of robbing a credit union in southeast Houston.

According to police, the robber walked into the credit union located at 8424 Park Place Blvd on Friday around 12:15 p.m. and slipped a demand note to the teller. The teller then handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, a grey long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his right hand and a chin beard.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.