Justin Timberlake announces Super Bowl 2018 halftime performance, receives backlash over 2004 Janet Jackson apology

MINNEAPOLIS— Multiple Grammy-winning artist Justin Timberlake announced via his Twitter page Sunday that he will be the headliner for the 2018 Super Bowl Pepsi halftime show.

The singer made the announcement by posting a comedy sketch with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 to mixed reviews after a wardrobe malfunction — now known as Nipplegate — exposed pop icon Janet Jackson’s right breast on national television.

According to CNN, Timberlake’s announcement has reignited criticism that the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer didn’t do right by Jackson and left her bearing the brunt of the criticism. Jackson was hit with a staggering $550,000 fine levied against CBS by the Federal Communication Commission.

Timberlake didn’t come out completely unscathed. He faced criticism from those who believe he has appropriated black culture with his music but didn’t do enough to defend Jackson during the media hailstorm that followed the Super Bowl incident.

Is it a twelve minute apology speech to Janet Jackson? https://t.co/vq5hEssUAn — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist: – "Lovestoned"

– 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

– "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show. — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017

Both stars have bounced back personally and professionally from the fiasco.

Timberlake’s tune “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from the animated film “Trolls” won a Grammy for best song written for visual media and was nominated for an Oscar. While Jackson went on to star in Tyler Perry’s 2007 box office hit, “Why Did I Get Married” and its 2010 sequel.

Super Bowl LII, will be held in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018.