Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's a wonderful Monday morning as Houstonians start the week off with high hopes for the Astros! The team defeated the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 over the weekend, earning Houston its first trip to the World Series since 2005. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe puts you in the know on that and other big news for Oct. 23, 2017.