× Man released after young siblings recant story of stalking, creepy notes

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man accused of stalking two young siblings in New York City was released from custody Monday after the children recanted their story, police confirmed.

The incidents were reported to have happened Friday morning when an 8-year-old girl was walking with a friend to the bus near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue in Brooklyn. She told police the man was seen hiding between cars, watching her.

On Friday afternoon, the little girl’s 12-year-old brother was on the bus about to be dropped off near his home. The boy said the man flagged down the bus but then ran off when the matron on board threatened to call police.

The girl said she saw the same man taking a picture of their home and added that he asked her where she sleeps in the house and who lives with her.

The next day, the kids say the same man approached them again. Then they reported finding a note in their mailbox reading, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

On Monday, the man turned himself in to police to tell his side of the story. The children recanted their story and the man was released.