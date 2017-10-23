Man’s body found in parked car outside barbershop in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man’s body was found outside a barbershop Sunday night in the Independence Heights area.

The victim, believed to be in his late 40s, was discovered around 2:50 a.m. in the 4500 block of Yale Street. Officers said the man’s body was sitting inside a parked car outside the shop. The vehicle’s engine was running and the driver’s side door was open.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, HPD has no known motive or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.