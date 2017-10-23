× Police: 65-year-old man, refusing to give his stuff to robber, shot dead in north Houston

HOUSTON — Investigators are searching for a vehicle and suspect after a 65-year-old man was killed during an armed robbery attempt in the north Houston area.

Eugene Duke refused to give up his belongings when the suspect approached him around 10:50 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 800 block of Lehman Street.

Investigators said the victim was walking home from a nearby store on N. Shepherd with his purchases when a white or gray vehicle slowed down and then passed him. The gunman later went up to Duke, shot the victim during the attempted robbery and then drove off.

HPD homicide investigators & victim's family ask for public's help in finding killers of 65-year-old Eugene Duke https://t.co/hdviOch2oJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2017

Investigators said Duke was lying in the street when they found him. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage Monday allegedly showing the small, four-door vehicle with the front left quarter panel missing.

Police believe the shooter was a man, possibly 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 to 189 pounds, wearing a white muscle shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.