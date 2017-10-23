Thong jeans? Yes, they’re real and we want them to burn!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO — Fashion: either you get it or you don't!

Well, there's an up-and-coming jean trend that we just don't understand. You've heard of skinny jeans and boyfriend jeans — we've even seen britches with clear knees!

Well, there are some new pants that bring a whole new meaning to ripped jeans. They're called "thong jeans," and made their debut at Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo.

Must throw out all my old torn jeans and invest in a more up to the minute look #thongjeans pic.twitter.com/tkCCtucXa4 — Charlie McKeever (@cmckeever1962) October 19, 2017

The barely-there ankle strap contraptions leave very little to the imagination if you catch our drift.

Social media is reacting about as you'd expect. Most Twitter users are putting blame squarely on the designer for even putting these jeans into existence!

This weird trend makes us wonder who in their right minds would go out in public with these.