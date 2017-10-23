WATCH LIVE: Carjacking victim, who lost both his legs, speaks as months-long search continues for suspects

HOUSTON — The search continued Monday for three possible suspects that forever changed a southeast Houston resident’s life after the victim had both his legs amputated as a result of injuries endured during a vicious carjacking over the summer.

Samuel Bonilla was shot at least six times in the left side of his body after being mugged on July 21 outside his home at the Green Arbor Apartment Homes on Sabo Road.

Bonilla and the Houston Police Department are holding a press conference to share the latest findings of the investigation, during which they released a composite sketch of the alleged gunman.

Bonilla was parking his car at around 11:40 p.m. when an armed man approached him as he was stepping out of the vehicle. Police said the alleged robber fired his weapon, hitting Bonilla, before being possibly joined by two other suspects.

Investigators said the victim managed to get out of his car and tried to run away, but he collapsed a few feet away from the vehicle. That’s when police said the trio stole Bonilla’s wallet, car keys and cell phone. The men then jumped into the victim’s dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry and drove off, officers said.

When emergency services arrived, Bonilla was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. Doctors were forced to remove both his legs as a result of the gunshot wounds.

According to police, the car was found hours later at about 4:20 a.m. inside Margaret Jenkins Park. The vehicle was completely burned and no evidence was found inside the vehicle, officers said.