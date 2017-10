Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Get ready to have some fun, there is plenty of acts to check out with this Week in Music!

October 24:

Zedd at the Revention Music Center

Bruno Mars at the Toyota Center

October 25:

Halsey at the Toyota Center

October 27:

Chris Stapleton at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands

Hanson 25th Anniversary Tour at the House of Blues

October 28:

Blues Traveler at the House of Blues