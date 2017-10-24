× Astros set to take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Houston Astros are in Los Angeles and Houstonians are ready to take on the LA Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday.

“This is gonna be about our ability to spin some breaking balls for strikes, and put away when we get ahead of them, and their ability to throw high fastballs against our fastball hitters,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “We know that going in. We’ve got seven games to figure it out.”

“The World Series is a different animal,” Astros pitcher Justin Verlander declared, after Hinch told reporters Verlander hit a home run in practice yesterday. “You can change the outcome of a game whether you get a bunt down or you can squeak out a hit. I’m not going out there by any means ever to try to hit a home run, I’m just trying to do whatever. I hope I’m 0 – 0 with four sac bunts.”

Some experts are already predicting this to be the greatest World Series match-up ever, in part that it’s the first time two teams with over 100 wins in the regular season have faced each other in the Fall classic.

Talk about pressure!

“These are gonna be two great, talented deep teams going at it,” the ALCS MVP Verlander said. “And I expect it to be a great series and hard fought.”