Coles Crossing residents prepare to fight back in wake of attempted kidnapping

HOUSTON—The quiet neighborhood of Coles Crossing is on high alert following an attempted kidnapping of a 16 year old girl Sunday.

To ensure that their teens wouldn't be defenseless in wake of another attack, the moms at Cole Crossing decided to call on Self- Defense Instructor Jacque Hardy.

"My friends reached out to me following the incident, asking if I would do a self defense class and I jumped at the opportunity," said Hardy.

The teens learned various techniques to help them protect themselves from an attacker.

"I feel much more safe knowing that I can do this now and be able to away from my attacker", said one student.

Look out bad guys, these teens are ready to fight back!