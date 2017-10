Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas—Emergency Medical Services have helped to save lives for over 100 years. Here in Houston when someone has a medical emergency they call Cypress Creek EMS Supervisor, Joe Kiff.

Kiff has been serving his community for 17 years. "I wanted to become a psychologist but a friend of mine got me to change my mind," said Kiff.

What's it like to juggle 19 ambulances and countless tales of service? Let's find out in this week's "Day in the Life"