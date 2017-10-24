× Dodgers win game 1 of World Series 3-1 against Astros

LOS ANGELES, Calif– The Astros set out to take game 1 of the World Series but came up short against the LA Dodgers with a final score of 3-1.

Dodger batter Chris Taylor kicked things off by hitting a solo home run off the first pitch thrown by Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Keuchel held tough but gave up three runs on two homers. The Astros tied the game at 1-1 in the 4th inning with a home run by Astros infielder Alex Bregman. Keuchel would later give up a two run shot in the bottom of the 6th.

Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited in the seventh inning after a leadoff single to Jose Altuve, but the Houston favorite was not enough to counter Kershaw’s 11 total strikes.

…. But Its not over!

Game 2 will be Wednesday night, with Justin Verlander of the Astros expected to start against Rich Hill of the Dodgers.