Dozens of California schools to close again Tuesday due to heat

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. (KSWB) — With record-breaking temperatures expected to continue, San Diego Unified School District will implement minimum-day schedules at dozens of schools Tuesday.

Students at 85 SDUSD schools were let out early Monday because of the scorching heat.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for coastal and valley areas in San Diego County. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The county was also under a red flag warning that began 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds were expected to combine with the heat to create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.

The schools selected for the shorten day were based on several factors, including the availability of air-conditioning, forecast of high temperatures, humidity and heat index.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather,” SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee stated.

Coronado Unified School District decided to cancel classes Monday and Tuesday for all of their schools.