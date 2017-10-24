× How much will you pay for Astros World Series tickets?

HOUSTON—The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and fans are gearing up and grabbing their tickets.

“I am a big Astros fan and I tell ya, if I wasn’t a grandpa and we weren’t going to see our grand babies in Tampa, we’d be on our way to LA,” said Houstonian Roy Martinez.

The cheapest tickets at Dodger Stadium are around $700. If you wait until the series comes back to Houston for game three, the ticket prices will double. On the bright side you can save on flights and hotels.

“It’s kind of 1000 to 1500 ticket on the average and then of course obviously the better seats inside the bases and the club level and the duggouts are in that $3,000 to $4,000 range,” said Jim Barr of Anytickets.com.

If you don’t mind standing the whole time standing room only tickets are going for around $700.