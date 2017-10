HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run that left two women in critical condition Tuesday.

According to police, a minivan with two females were travelling down Silber Rd. around 1:15 A.M. when they were t-boned by a pickup truck. The impact sent the minivan through a city electrical box and into a ditch.

The passenger was cut out of the vehicle by the Houston Fire Department and the two women were transported to the hospital.