HPD: Man found dead in motel from apparent gunshot wound

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead inside a northwest motel Monday.

According to police the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 10600 block of Hempstead Highway.

Police are not sure whether the shooting took place inside the motel room or outside in the parking lot.

Investigators are reaching out to other motel guests for more information.