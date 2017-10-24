× HPD: Man shot in arm after drive by shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON– Police are investigating after a man was shot during a drive by shooting in southeast Houston Monday.

According to The Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Higgins around 10 p.m. when a man informed them that he had been shot in the arm, during a drive by.

Police believe that the alleged drive by shooters deliberately fired shots into the man’s home.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.