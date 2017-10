× Lockdown lifted at Lamar High School after nearby robbery

HOUSTON— The Bellaire Police Department is searching for three men allegedly involved in a robbery near Lamar High School.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution following the initial incident.

Someone ran into lamar hs after a chase..and reportedly they had a big gun. Omgee. The schools on lockdown and… https://t.co/zU5LC5t1CE — MRSXAMR (@mrsxamr) October 24, 2017

“how’s your day” well someone brought a gun to lamar and we’ve been on lockdown for almost an hour:) — ✮Jas✮ (@jasmend0za) October 24, 2017

Students who were not made aware if an active shooter was on the campus took to social media to voice concerns over being placed in the hallways.

lamar is on lockdown but they made us go into the halls? um no — Hanna (@its_hannae) October 24, 2017

lamar had a lock down but north building 3rd floor they put all of us in the hallway 😭 — Taylorr⚜️ (@tvylo) October 24, 2017

The lockdown has now been lifted.

This is a developing story.