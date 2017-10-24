New study finds 72 new genetic mutations that can lead to breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, England - A research team from 300 institutions around the world said they have found 72 previously-unknown gene mutations that can lead to breast cancer.

A total of 550 researchers across six continents made up the OncoArray Consortium research team led by a University of Cambridge professor.

Two studies detailing the new findings were published Monday in the journals Nature and Nature Genetics.

Combined with past research this brings the total number of known genetic patterns leading to breast cancer to nearly 180.

According to a study by an author and professor in Quebec City, these new findings show that a woman with the newly-discovered mutations faces a 5 to 10 percent greater risk of developing breast cancer.

Another study by the author points out that a small number of women who have several of these smaller genetic mutations actually face a three-times greater risk of developing breast cancer.

Having these additional risk factors opens the door to possibly developing new breast cancer screening guidelines in the future for mammograms.

The entire findings show that maybe a new age in medicine is finally here!

Perhaps doctors will be able to tailor personalized medicine for each of us all based on the genes we inherit and what they tell the medical pros.