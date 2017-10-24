Northwest Petroleum sets sight on helping visually impaired Houstonians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There's a lot to be proud of here in Houston. One thing, is no matter what we work together to stay Houston Strong and help our community.

Northwest Petroleum has made it their mission to help The Lighthouse of Houston.

The Lighthouse, the largest private agency of its kind in the Southwest, is known nationwide for its innovative educational programming, vocational services, state-of-the-art adaptive technology, community outreach, and recreational services for children.

Recently, nearly 150 golfers participated in Northwest Petroleum's (NWP) second annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament October 6 at the BlackHorse Country Club in Cypress, raising over $131,000 to benefit The Lighthouse of Houston.

But for the CEO of NWP, Fazil Malik, he and his family have a very personal connection to this charity.

Malik, along with the President of The Lighthouse of Houston, Gibson DuTerroil sat down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to shed some light on the non-profit and how you can help.

For more information click here.