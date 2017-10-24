Officer raises money for K9 partner, 7 year old gives up birthday gifts for K9 vest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio police officer Matt Suster was a loss for words when he learned that his K9 partner 'General' had a rare genetic disorder.

"That was probably the worst feeling I've ever felt. There's nothing like possibly losing your partner," Suster said.

Suster was told that he could give up 'General' so that the department could get a replacement, or pay $5,000 out of his own pocket to keep him.

"It's kind of like trying to give up one of your kids. It's just not gonna happen," the officer said.

Officer Suster decided he was not going to turn his back on his faithful partner.

"He can do fine as a house pet," Officer Suster explained. He can do any kind of low impact work or things like that, or just your normal everyday stuff, he just can't do the kind of stuff we need him to do as a K9."

This prompted Suster to start a Go Fund Me page and in just a few days he raised enough to keep 'General.'

Suster's already raised over $7,300 and he plans on turning that extra money over to help other K9s in similar situations.

"Hopefully, we can help out some other retired K9s," Suster said.

Meanwhile, another K9 partner got a helping hand from a 7 year old girl in New Jersey.

Morgan Blann 'vested interest' in police dogs made her decide to give up her birthday gifts this year so that her favorite police K9 'Quori' could get a bulletproof vest instead.

Just goes to show, love for K9 heroes runs awfully deep!