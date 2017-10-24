President Trump sends $25,000 check to Gold Star family in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEBULON, North Carolina - A grieving North Carolina family has received a check for $25,000 from President Trump himself.

"I noticed the address said the Trump Organization," Gold Star mom Jessie Baldridge recalled. "A very nice letter from The White House."

Last week, the Washington Post reported during a condolence call to the Baldridge family in June that the president promised a check after their son was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan but the Post accused the president of not keeping his promise.

"'I hope this will make things a bit easier. But nothing will ever replace your son, Dillon. He was an American hero," Baldridge read from the letter. "It is a check made out to us for $25,000."

Turns out the check was in the mail albeit four months later. Still, that doesn't bother this Gold Star family one bit.

"It's been hard," Baldridge said. "There's been a lot of negativity and that's really unfortunate because the whole goal in this pursuit is kindness."

Some question why the president would set such a precedent with a gift like this?

Then again, President Trump definitely marches to his own beat and is not one to follow conventional thinking.

"Dillon would be proud of this," Baldridge said. "I mean, who can say they started their foundation from a loan from the President of the United States?"

To the family this was a loan to start a legacy foundation and they plan to pay it back while paying it forward.