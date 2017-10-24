Twin Peaks biker shootout trial, officer’s emotional testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, Texas - The trial is underway for rival motorcycle gang members that held a shootout at Twin Peaks in 2015 that left nine people dead and 20 injured.

Waco police officer Ben Rush was emotional during his testimony against Christopher Jacob Carrizal, the president of the Bandidos' Dallas chapter, who is the first to stand trial.

"It just looked like a horror movie, music playing in the background and it's just quiet," Rush said.

Even the most macho men on the force found it hard to stomach the aftermath. So many weapons and so many bodies.

Prior to the gun battle, there were a lot of rumors about a possible turf war between the Bandidos and the Cossacks. Officer Rush said police were on-site just in case of a scuffle, never expecting a shootout like the O.K. Coral. The carnage was everywhere.

The District attorney, Abel Reyna asked Rush "What was kinda your understanding about this operation, generally?" Rush replied "It wasn't supposed to go like this."

Officer Heath Jackson also testified against Carrizal. The SWAT sniper admitted to pulling the trigger and killing four bikers on that day back in May. Jackson said he saw one biker raise a weapon and point it at someone laying on the ground. He testified, there was no doubt what that biker was about to do. "And as I'm looking through my sights at him, I think to myself 'he's about to shoot someone.' That's why I made the decision, I need to end this threat right now."

It's a case that's truly peaking people's interest and the prosecution is just getting revved up.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.