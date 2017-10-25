Actress suing Weinstein Company for “enabling” sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif— Well, it was bound to happen. The Weinstein Company is being sued.

Dallas-born actress Dominique Huett says Harvey Weinstein's film studio enabled his alleged sexual assault. Huett says Weinstein assaulted her in 2010 and is asking for an undisclosed amount of money to recoup the costs of medical and psychological care.

More than 40 women have come forward with allegations going back decades but Weinstein denies any accusations of non-consensual sex.

Former president George H.W. Bush also came under fire Wednesday after an actress accused him of groping her during a photo op four years ago. Heather Lind says the former first lady even saw it happen!

In a now deleted Instagram post published on her verified account Tuesday, actress Lind wrote that she was “disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organising aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes.”

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served,” Lind wrote. “And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo.”

Lind did not mention the name of the event where the alleged touching took place, nor did she specify in her post the manner in which she was touched. She said in her caption that she was there with the Bushes to promote a TV show.

“But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo,” the post went on to say. “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.”

The former president’s spokesman Jim McGrath issued a statement to CNN Wednesday about the allegation.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” the statement said.

