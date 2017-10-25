Hurricane Harvey victims blow off steam at ‘Car Smash’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—If you need to blow off some steam during Hurricane Harvey recovery make your way out to Dickinson, Texas for the Harvey car smash.

The Texas Realtors Leadership Program will be raising money for child cancer by hosting the smash this Saturday. Donations will go towards cancer research in exchange for a few swings with a sledgehammer at a flooded out car.

"Having to see your child go through cancer or having to build after Harvey, let that anger and frustration help pay for research for kids cancer," said organizer Michica Guillory.

The money raised goes to the research organization, Triumph Over Kid Cancer.

Guillory says with Children’s Cancer Awareness Month being overshadowed in September during Hurricane Harvey she doesn't want to forget about the kids in need.