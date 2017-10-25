× Maggie’s Must-Haves: Namaste Necessities

HOUSTON –Listen up Yogis here are some Namaste necessities in today’s Maggie’s Must-Haves.

First you need to dress the part. I love Noli Yoga apparel because it fuses fashion and function.

For instance do the Tree pose in these tree of life leggings.

Then a staple is the vapor legging and vapor bra. It moves well with your flow and is super flattering. Plus you’re not tugging at your pants, pulling them up.

Check out their website for some more goodies.

Or really stand out in your morning yoga sesh with the Flexi Yoga Pants. They also are comfortable and the fun patterns will have you rocking through your flow!

Then if you’re looking to keep your hair out of your face and absorb that extra “glow” check out Harts and Pearls headbands. They’re made out of an organic bamboo knit blend and is moisture wicking

Now get your flow on the go with the My Joy Yoga App. It is the world’s only true virtual yoga studio offering live stream and on-demand classes. You can even get teacher training. It’s $14.99 a month for unlimited access.