Queen Elizabeth II has earned over $8 million in horse racing prize money

(CNN) — Queen Elizabeth II has won over £6.7 million ($8.8m) from horse racing prize money in the past three decades, new figures from the British Horse Racing Authority show.

The Queen’s thoroughbreds have chalked up 451 victories from 2,815 runs since 1988 when records became readily available, giving her a win percentage of 15.9 percent.

Last year was the monarch’s most profitable in recent decades, with her horses earning £557,650 ($731,413).

And 2017 has proved a similarly good year, with 20 victories on the flat bringing in £413,641 ($542,531) so far.

All in all, it makes the 91-year-old the 11th most successful owner in flat racing in that thirty-year period.

Elizabeth II was given a Shetland pony aged four and has had a keen interest in horses from an early age.

As the Queen grew older she became an accomplished rider, often attending official ceremonies on horseback.

She inherited several of her finest thoroughbreds following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

And she was named British flat racing Champion Owner in 1954 and 1957.

With victories at the St. Leger Stakes, Epsom Oaks, 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the only one of the five British Classic Races that eludes her is the Epsom Derby.

The BHA Owners Championship — awarded to the owner who has won the most prize-money on Britain’s turf and all-weather tracks throughout the season — is currently topped by Godolphin, whose leading earner is Irish bay colt Ribchester.

The Queen’s best runner this season is Dartmouth, trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on this story.