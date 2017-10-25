× World Series war of wagers, Mayor Sylvester Turner challenges Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to bbq bet

HOUSTON— The rivalry against Houston and Los Angeles has been played out during the World Series, but the Astros and Dodgers aren’t the only ones with their pride on the line.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter Wednesday and challenged Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to a bbq bet. Turner tweeted, “If the @ Astros win the series, we will send over a uniquely L.A. meal from our friends at @ KogiBBQ & @ GoldenRoadBrew.”

Garcetti responded, “Making a # WorldSeries wager w/ Houston Mayor @ SylvesterTurner. Can’t wait to enjoy some @ killensbbq ribs & @ SaintArnold‘s when @ Dodgers win!”

If the @Astros win the series, we will send over a uniquely L.A. meal from our friends at @KogiBBQ & @GoldenRoadBrew. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 25, 2017

After the two Mayors battled it out on social media the two State Capitols decided to get in on the action. California and Texas. Gov. Jerry Brown says if the Astros win, he will send wine from Napa, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to send a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbecue.

Even local eateries are placing their bets.

Good Dog Houston and Pink’s Hot Dogs in LA agreed that the losing team’s hot dog stand will give out free hot dogs to the entire city. Good Dog Houston tweeted, “We’re down like 4 flats on a pickup truck!! Once the @Astros win, we’ll happily take your $$ to give out free #HotDogs to #HTown!”

We’re down like 4 flats on a pickup truck!! Once the @Astros win, we’ll happily take your $$ to give out free #HotDogs to #HTown! 🤘🌭💰 https://t.co/Knu9hjMXBE — Good Dog Houston (@GoodDogHouston) October 23, 2017

Let the games begin! Hope you’re hungry Houston.