60-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Katy area, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 60-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing from the Katy area.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Ashley Clark left his family’s temporary residence at the Home 2 site at 20985 Katy Freeway at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said Clark was last seen walking away from the suites.

He was wearing a brown sweat jacket, a black and white baseball hat, blue t-shirt, gray sweat pants and gray tennis shoes.

Clark is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.