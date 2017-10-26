× Astros win game 2 of World Series 7-6 against LA Dodgers

HOUSTON– Game two of the World Series matched Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander against LA Dodgers Rich Hill.

Hill started the game by walking Astros outfielder George Springer on six pitches and kept the Astros off the scoreboard until the 3rd inning. In the top of the 3rd right fielder Josh Reddick singled and drove in the first run of the game giving the Astros a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 5th Verlander gave up a solo home run to Joc Pederson tying the game 1-1. The Dodgers then took a 3-1 lead in the 6th thanks to a home run by shortstop Corey Seagar.

Things begin to look bleek for the Astros but shortstop Carlos Correa drove in a run in the 8th bringing the score to 2-3.

With an impressive hit into the crowd, Infielder Marwin Gonzales Tied the game in the 9th with his first home run of the post-season. Teammates Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa came behind Gonzales with back-to-back solo home runs in the 10th inning making the score 5-3 Astros.

Astros fans braced themselves for victory, but the Dodgers were not ready to call it quits.

The Dodgers answered with two runs by Yasiel Puig. Enrique Hernandez followed with a double to drive in the tying run.

Houston came out fighting in the 11th and found victory from George Springer who hit a 2-run homer that pulled Houston ahead 7-5. The Dodgers followed with a solo home run by Charlie Culberson, but In the end Yasiel Puig struck out with Houston for the win 7-6.

The series is now tied 1-1, and game 3 will be in Houston on Friday.

Way to go Astros!!!