Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Closing Comments: Could the constant access to celebrity lifestyles on social media be hurting their mystique?

I remember when being a celebrity meant exclusivity. Now thanks to social media we get to see them for exactly who they are. Unfortunately the glamorous lifestyle that use to precede the celebrity ideal has become a glimmer in time. Social media posts prove that they are just like us.

Here’s to all of us celebs out there. Literally!!!