Corpus Christi mother arrested after attacking high school student who beat her daughter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has arrested a woman accused of retaliating against a high school student after the suspect's daughter got into a physical altercation with a classmate and lost, district police said.

Mary Alice Hernandez, 25, is charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The woman attacked a Miller High School student on campus at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to district police.

Investigators said police learned about the fight through a video posted to social media.

The charges carry a $25,000 bond, police said.